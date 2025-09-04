Left Menu

Norwegian Wealth Fund's Divestment Sparks U.S.-Norway Tension

The decision by Norway's sovereign wealth fund to divest from U.S. company Caterpillar over ethical concerns in Gaza has caused diplomatic tensions with the Trump administration. Norway cites humanitarian law violations as the reason, while the U.S. contests the claims and engages in discussions with Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:35 IST
Norwegian Wealth Fund's Divestment Sparks U.S.-Norway Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund's decision to divest from Caterpillar due to humanitarian concerns has sparked diplomatic tension with the United States. President Donald Trump's administration expressed dismay over the fund's reasoning related to the use of Caterpillar equipment by Israeli authorities in Gaza.

The fund, managed by Norway's central bank, cited unethical use of Caterpillar's products in the occupied territories, leading to this decision. A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department declared the fund's decision illegitimate and stressed ongoing engagement with Norway's government.

Amidst escalating global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Senator Lindsey Graham proposed retaliatory measures. Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the decision's independence, while discussions with the U.S. focused on trade, tariffs, and geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

 India
3
RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic Stampede

RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic ...

 India
4
We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, claims CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, cla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025