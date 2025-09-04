West Bengal CM Explores Legal Solutions for 'Tainted' Teachers: A Human Approach

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced her intention to explore legal pathways for appointing 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC examination to Group C and D posts. This announcement was made during a Teachers' Day event, highlighting the human element in governmental decisions.

During the event, Mamata Banerjee revealed that the state government has already started the recruitment process for 'untainted' candidates from the 2016 school teacher recruitment test. She emphasized that her approach does not see decisions through a political lens but from a compassionate, human perspective.

The issue arises from a Supreme Court decision that labeled over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-run schools as 'tainted', leading to their job loss. While Mamata Banerjee assured that the recruitment of 'untainted' candidates has been prioritized, she continues to seek legal solutions for those sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)