Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Massive Flood Relief for Jammu

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti demanded a significant relief package for Jammu after catastrophic floods. With substantial losses to property and life, she urges central assistance akin to the 2014 flood response. Criticizing current policies, she stresses the importance of ecological protection and accountability in crisis management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:06 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Urges Massive Flood Relief for Jammu
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has demanded an extensive relief package to address the havoc caused by recent floods in Jammu. Calling for 'crores of rupees', she insists on the urgent need to rebuild lives.

She criticizes the insufficient Rs 209 crore package announced by the Centre. Stressing the need for a comprehensive financial response, Mufti advocates for restructuring Jammu, urging the BJP's engagement in securing this vital aid.

Additionally, she highlights environmental concerns, criticizing the leasing of natural resources under development pretexts. Reflecting on past tragedies like the Vaishno Devi incident, Mufti calls for greater accountability and warns citizens to temper celebrations until aid materializes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025