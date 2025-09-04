Mehbooba Mufti Urges Massive Flood Relief for Jammu
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti demanded a significant relief package for Jammu after catastrophic floods. With substantial losses to property and life, she urges central assistance akin to the 2014 flood response. Criticizing current policies, she stresses the importance of ecological protection and accountability in crisis management.
People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has demanded an extensive relief package to address the havoc caused by recent floods in Jammu. Calling for 'crores of rupees', she insists on the urgent need to rebuild lives.
She criticizes the insufficient Rs 209 crore package announced by the Centre. Stressing the need for a comprehensive financial response, Mufti advocates for restructuring Jammu, urging the BJP's engagement in securing this vital aid.
Additionally, she highlights environmental concerns, criticizing the leasing of natural resources under development pretexts. Reflecting on past tragedies like the Vaishno Devi incident, Mufti calls for greater accountability and warns citizens to temper celebrations until aid materializes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
