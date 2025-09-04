Left Menu

Divorce Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Woman Shot by Husband in Crowded Market

In a tragic incident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was shot dead by her husband in a busy market amid ongoing divorce disputes. The suspect, Vishwakarma Chauhan, was arrested, expressing no remorse. The conflict involved demands for child support and land transfer. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:29 IST
Divorce Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Woman Shot by Husband in Crowded Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a crowded market in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as divorce disputes spiraled into violence, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, Vishwakarma Chauhan, was apprehended shortly after the attack, which unfolded in the bustling Shahpur area on Wednesday evening. He reportedly showed no remorse, claiming his wife was draining his finances.

The victim, Mamta Chauhan, was demanding child support and a farmland transfer. The couple's 13-year-old daughter has lodged a police complaint, accusing her father of harassment and extramarital affairs. Authorities confirmed the incident was fueled by financial disputes and are investigating the gun's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

