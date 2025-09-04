Divorce Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Woman Shot by Husband in Crowded Market

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a crowded market in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as divorce disputes spiraled into violence, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, Vishwakarma Chauhan, was apprehended shortly after the attack, which unfolded in the bustling Shahpur area on Wednesday evening. He reportedly showed no remorse, claiming his wife was draining his finances.

The victim, Mamta Chauhan, was demanding child support and a farmland transfer. The couple's 13-year-old daughter has lodged a police complaint, accusing her father of harassment and extramarital affairs. Authorities confirmed the incident was fueled by financial disputes and are investigating the gun's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)