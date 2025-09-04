Fiancé's Deceit: The Gold Heist That Funded Luxury
Nitesh Verma, engaged to a woman since February last year, allegedly stole her jewellery, including a one kg gold bar, and used the proceeds to buy property. Arrested in Ghaziabad, he admitted to selling gold pieces and living lavishly while his family also profited from the fraud.
A 30-year-old man, Nitesh Verma, was arrested for allegedly stealing his fiancée's valuable jewellery, replacing a one kg gold bar with a counterfeit, and using the profits to invest in properties in Delhi and Uttarakhand, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Verma was apprehended in a Ghaziabad hotel after a meticulous investigation, which began when the complainant noticed jewellery missing shortly after their February engagement. Suspicion initially fell on Verma, but he denied any involvement.
The investigation took a decisive turn in July when the woman realized Verma had swapped the genuine gold bar for a fake one. Confronted, he admitted to the crime but absconded. His arrest revealed that he had sold the gold in pieces to buy real estate across India.
