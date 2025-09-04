Left Menu

Fiancé's Deceit: The Gold Heist That Funded Luxury

Nitesh Verma, engaged to a woman since February last year, allegedly stole her jewellery, including a one kg gold bar, and used the proceeds to buy property. Arrested in Ghaziabad, he admitted to selling gold pieces and living lavishly while his family also profited from the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:57 IST
Fiancé's Deceit: The Gold Heist That Funded Luxury
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man, Nitesh Verma, was arrested for allegedly stealing his fiancée's valuable jewellery, replacing a one kg gold bar with a counterfeit, and using the profits to invest in properties in Delhi and Uttarakhand, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Verma was apprehended in a Ghaziabad hotel after a meticulous investigation, which began when the complainant noticed jewellery missing shortly after their February engagement. Suspicion initially fell on Verma, but he denied any involvement.

The investigation took a decisive turn in July when the woman realized Verma had swapped the genuine gold bar for a fake one. Confronted, he admitted to the crime but absconded. His arrest revealed that he had sold the gold in pieces to buy real estate across India.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025