Fiancé's Deceit: The Gold Heist That Funded Luxury

A 30-year-old man, Nitesh Verma, was arrested for allegedly stealing his fiancée's valuable jewellery, replacing a one kg gold bar with a counterfeit, and using the profits to invest in properties in Delhi and Uttarakhand, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Verma was apprehended in a Ghaziabad hotel after a meticulous investigation, which began when the complainant noticed jewellery missing shortly after their February engagement. Suspicion initially fell on Verma, but he denied any involvement.

The investigation took a decisive turn in July when the woman realized Verma had swapped the genuine gold bar for a fake one. Confronted, he admitted to the crime but absconded. His arrest revealed that he had sold the gold in pieces to buy real estate across India.