Delhi Police Implements Virtual Evidence Presentation Amid Lawyer Protests
The Delhi Police's move to allow virtual evidence presentation in courtrooms led to a strike by city lawyers. The protest ended after a meeting with the Union Home Minister's representative assured stakeholders would be consulted. Only non-critical police witnesses will initially testify virtually.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has prompted controversy among legal professionals by announcing plans to present evidence and examine witnesses through virtual means. This decision, implemented following a notification from the Lieutenant Governor on August 13, triggered a strike by city lawyers.
The protest, beginning on August 22, concluded on August 28 after a meeting with a representative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police Commissioner clarified that the notification would only be operational once all stakeholders were consulted.
A subsequent letter allowed only formal police witnesses to be examined via video-conferencing, ensuring physical presence for material witnesses. This aims to expedite proceedings and reduce delays while maintaining the sanctity of witness examinations. The decision seeks a balanced approach, awaiting further stakeholder consultations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- police
- evidence
- virtual
- courts
- lawyers
- protest
- stakeholders
- witnesses
- examination
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Advocates for Dedicated NIA Courts to Expedite Justice
Shiv Sena MP Calls for Relocation of Disruptive Protests in Mumbai
AASU's Fierce 11-Hour Protest Against Citizenship Order
Indonesian Student Protests Highlight National Tensions
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection