Delhi Police Implements Virtual Evidence Presentation Amid Lawyer Protests

The Delhi Police has prompted controversy among legal professionals by announcing plans to present evidence and examine witnesses through virtual means. This decision, implemented following a notification from the Lieutenant Governor on August 13, triggered a strike by city lawyers.

The protest, beginning on August 22, concluded on August 28 after a meeting with a representative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police Commissioner clarified that the notification would only be operational once all stakeholders were consulted.

A subsequent letter allowed only formal police witnesses to be examined via video-conferencing, ensuring physical presence for material witnesses. This aims to expedite proceedings and reduce delays while maintaining the sanctity of witness examinations. The decision seeks a balanced approach, awaiting further stakeholder consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)