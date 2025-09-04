Left Menu

Delhi Police Implements Virtual Evidence Presentation Amid Lawyer Protests

The Delhi Police's move to allow virtual evidence presentation in courtrooms led to a strike by city lawyers. The protest ended after a meeting with the Union Home Minister's representative assured stakeholders would be consulted. Only non-critical police witnesses will initially testify virtually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:14 IST
Delhi Police Implements Virtual Evidence Presentation Amid Lawyer Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has prompted controversy among legal professionals by announcing plans to present evidence and examine witnesses through virtual means. This decision, implemented following a notification from the Lieutenant Governor on August 13, triggered a strike by city lawyers.

The protest, beginning on August 22, concluded on August 28 after a meeting with a representative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police Commissioner clarified that the notification would only be operational once all stakeholders were consulted.

A subsequent letter allowed only formal police witnesses to be examined via video-conferencing, ensuring physical presence for material witnesses. This aims to expedite proceedings and reduce delays while maintaining the sanctity of witness examinations. The decision seeks a balanced approach, awaiting further stakeholder consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

 India
3
Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

 Global
4
India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025