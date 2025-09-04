Major GST Fraud Busted in Naharlagun: Two Arrested

The police in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun have exposed a significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud amounting to Rs 1.09 crore, leading to the arrest of two individuals accused of orchestrating a fake invoice scheme.

At a press briefing, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega detailed that the fraud was uncovered following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on June 28 by Taju Parang, a business proprietor. Parang reported mysterious transactions of invoices worth over Rs 1 crore mysteriously transferred into his firm's account from two companies based in Assam.

Investigations revealed that the accused had befriended the complainant and deceitfully obtained his GST login details, striking a 15% profit-sharing agreement with the Assam firms for selling fraudulent invoices. This operation was exposed after GST authorities highlighted unusually high transactions from Parang's non-operational company, prompting police involvement.