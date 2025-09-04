Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

Delhi Police dismantled an interstate and international racket involved in the theft and smuggling of mobile tower equipment. Three men were arrested with 30 stolen remote radio units. The equipment, smuggled to Hong Kong and China, was part of a larger network aided by a Rajasthan-based contractor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an intricate interstate and international racket involved in the theft and smuggling of high-value mobile tower equipment. Following a thorough operation, three individuals were apprehended, seizing 30 remote radio units (RRUs) integral to the operation, as confirmed by an official statement on Thursday.

The racket, reportedly with expansive interstate and international networks, clandestinely exported these stolen devices via cargo consignments. A senior officer disclosed that the stolen goods were dispatched to markets in Hong Kong and subsequently in China, fetching substantial profits for the culprits.

The breakthrough comes after Delhi residents Zahid, Chanderkant, and Sameer were captured in a meticulously planned raid based on intelligence received about their operations. Assisted by a mobile tower contractor in Rajasthan, the gang strategically removed the equipment from installations, subsequently disguising them as amplifiers to smuggle overseas. The police, through rigorous investigation, also linked these units to multiple theft cases across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

