Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

Thaksin Shinawatra, the influential ex-premier of Thailand, departed the country on Thursday, police confirmed, one day before a crucial parliamentary vote for a new prime minister. His exit precedes a Supreme Court ruling that may result in his incarceration, adding another layer of complexity to Thailand's ongoing political turmoil.

The 76-year-old left on a private jet from Bangkok's Don Mueang airport without any court-imposed restrictions, police reported. His flight path suggested an initial trajectory towards Singapore, later meandering over Malaysia, as revealed by online flight trackers. This follows his return to Thailand in 2023 after years of self-imposed exile in London and Dubai.

The ruling Pheu Thai party, founded by Thaksin, is in disarray as it nominates Chaikasem Nitisiri to contest for the premiership against Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul. Thaksin's influence still looms large in Thai politics, with the country eagerly watching the upcoming court decision and parliamentary vote unfold.

