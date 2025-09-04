Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in Delhi High Court

In a significant push for transparency, Supreme Court's Justice Vikram Nath has urged the Delhi High Court to implement live-streaming of its proceedings. Speaking at a high court event inaugurating IT initiatives, he emphasized digitization as a gateway to openness, enabling information access beyond courtrooms.

Justice Nath cited the delays and uncertainties faced by litigants and lawyers, advocating for real-time updates, streamlined workflows, and digital dashboards to empower individuals with crucial information. Such reforms, he argued, minimize procedural hurdles and refocus efforts on dispute resolution.

Highlighting the halted experiment of live-streaming, Nath called for its revival, stressing the need for a collective decision. The justice also launched a mobile app for judicial officers and other digital projects, underscoring inclusivity and the extension of e-services to all judicial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)