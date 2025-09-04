Left Menu

Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in Delhi High Court

Justice Vikram Nath addresses the importance of live-streaming Delhi High Court proceedings to increase transparency and efficiency in the judicial process. He emphasizes the need for continued digitization efforts to ensure access to justice for all citizens and highlights the role of technology in bridging gaps within the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST
Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in Delhi High Court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for transparency, Supreme Court's Justice Vikram Nath has urged the Delhi High Court to implement live-streaming of its proceedings. Speaking at a high court event inaugurating IT initiatives, he emphasized digitization as a gateway to openness, enabling information access beyond courtrooms.

Justice Nath cited the delays and uncertainties faced by litigants and lawyers, advocating for real-time updates, streamlined workflows, and digital dashboards to empower individuals with crucial information. Such reforms, he argued, minimize procedural hurdles and refocus efforts on dispute resolution.

Highlighting the halted experiment of live-streaming, Nath called for its revival, stressing the need for a collective decision. The justice also launched a mobile app for judicial officers and other digital projects, underscoring inclusivity and the extension of e-services to all judicial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICMR's Innovative Leap: Licensing Breakthrough Technologies at India MedTech Expo

ICMR's Innovative Leap: Licensing Breakthrough Technologies at India MedTech...

 India
2
High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
3
Global Coalition Pledges Postwar Security for Ukraine

Global Coalition Pledges Postwar Security for Ukraine

 Global
4
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025