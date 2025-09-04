Left Menu

Vidhie Mukerjea's Affidavit Shake-up in Sheena Bora Murder Case

Vidhie Mukerjea, a key witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, has submitted an affidavit contradicting her earlier deposition. She alleges her statements were recorded post-2015 following the arrest of her mother, Indrani Mukerjea. The case involves intricate family dynamics and allegations of murder and deception.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:34 IST
Vidhie Mukerjea, a critical witness in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, presented an affidavit in a Mumbai court that contradicts her previous testimony. She claims the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded her statement in 2015 after her mother Indrani Mukerjea's arrest, reversing her earlier stance.

This new development adds another layer of complexity to the sensational case involving the alleged murder of Sheena Bora by her own mother, Indrani, with the help of accomplices. Vidhie Mukerjea detailed her confused state of mind post-arrest and discussed the strained family relations contributing to the intricate legal battle.

Further cross-examination exposed underlying tensions within the Mukerjea family, revealing Vidhie's disavowal of her book 'Devil's Daughter.' As Vidhie attempts to distance herself from past allegations, the prosecution continues to unravel a narrative of murder, deceit, and familial animosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

