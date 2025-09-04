Left Menu

Tragedy in Chernihiv: Russian Strike Hits Humanitarian Demining Mission

A Russian missile attack targeted a Danish-sponsored humanitarian demining mission in Chernihiv, Ukraine, killing two and injuring three more. Ukrainian officials criticized the strike as a deliberate attempt to hinder civilian safety efforts, contradicting Russia's claim of targeting military sites.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events near Chernihiv, Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a Danish-backed humanitarian demining mission, resulting in the death of two individuals, according to local officials.

The attack, which also left three people injured, has been attributed to a deliberate targeting of the Danish Refugee Council's demining team, said governor Viacheslav Chaus. The victims were Ukrainian citizens, as reported by the RBK-Ukraine media outlet. Images captured by Reuters showed a heavily damaged van bearing the Danish Refugee Council's logo in a smoldering field.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets condemned the attack as a severe violation by the Russian Federation, describing it as an intentional effort to derail operations that protect civilians and enhance community safety. Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, their military has regularly launched missiles and drones into Ukrainian territory far from the conflict's front lines.

