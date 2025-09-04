Left Menu

Campus Chaos: College Clash Turns Violent

Students from a minority-based college have been arrested following a violent clash involving swords and machetes. The altercation stemmed from ragging of juniors, escalating outside campus. Despite minor injuries, charges of attempted murder have been levied against those involved, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:53 IST
Campus Chaos: College Clash Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, students from a minority-focused college have found themselves entangled in legal trouble after a violent clash erupted. Armed with swords and machetes, these students were arrested on counts of attempted murder, according to police reports from Thursday.

The chaos unfolded due to an incident of ragging amongst juniors within the college premises, which quickly spiraled beyond control. A video capturing the melee emerged, bringing to light the severity of the situation.

Law enforcement detailed that after a campus-related dispute, the involved parties promised to confront each other off-campus. Subsequently, they gathered reinforcements and clashed with rivals at a residential vicinity, with some sustaining minor injuries. This alarming event has led to serious charges being filed at Wilson Garden police station.

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Affected

Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Af...

 India
2
Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

 India
3
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
4
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025