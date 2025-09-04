Campus Chaos: College Clash Turns Violent

In a shocking turn of events, students from a minority-focused college have found themselves entangled in legal trouble after a violent clash erupted. Armed with swords and machetes, these students were arrested on counts of attempted murder, according to police reports from Thursday.

The chaos unfolded due to an incident of ragging amongst juniors within the college premises, which quickly spiraled beyond control. A video capturing the melee emerged, bringing to light the severity of the situation.

Law enforcement detailed that after a campus-related dispute, the involved parties promised to confront each other off-campus. Subsequently, they gathered reinforcements and clashed with rivals at a residential vicinity, with some sustaining minor injuries. This alarming event has led to serious charges being filed at Wilson Garden police station.