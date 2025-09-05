Charas valued at Rs 6.21 crore seized in MP’s Shivpuri, one arrested

Left Menu

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dehat police station in-charge Jitendra Mawai intercepted one Sandeep Singh and recovered 60 packets of charas from two bags in his possession.A newly purchased Kia car was also impounded in connection with the case, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore told reporters.Singh told the police that he got 30.295 kg of charas, valued at Rs 6.21 crore, from a Lucknow-based truck driver, who had recently transported tomatoes to Nepal, the official said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:42 IST
Charas valued at Rs 6.21 crore was on Friday seized from a 38-year-old local resident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dehat police station in-charge Jitendra Mawai intercepted one Sandeep Singh and recovered 60 packets of charas from two bags in his possession.

A newly purchased Kia car was also impounded in connection with the case, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore told reporters.

Singh told the police that he got 30.295 kg of charas, valued at Rs 6.21 crore, from a Lucknow-based truck driver, who had recently transported tomatoes to Nepal, the official said. A case was registered against Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh, who was caught in Guna district with 650 grams of opium a few months ago, was out on bail. He also faces other serious offences, the official said. According to officials, 17 kg of charas valued at Rs 3.49 crore was seized in Kolaras police station limits of the district last year.

Rathore said drugs and illicit liquor valued at about Rs 10.55 crore have been seized in Shivpuri district so far this year. The haul includes 30.29 kg of charas, 1,294.85 grams of smack, 903.86 kg ganja, 955 grams of opium, 12.15 kg of "doda choora" and 37,348 litres of illegal liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

