Finnish border guards aid Latvia amid migrant inflow from Belarus
Finland's Border Guard agency said on Friday it was sending a division to Latvia to support the Baltic nation, which is seeking to contain a flow of migrants arriving from Russian ally Belarus.
Finland's Border Guard agency said on Friday it was sending a division to Latvia to support the Baltic nation, which is seeking to contain a flow of migrants arriving from Russian ally Belarus. Guards will be deployed at the request of Latvia through September 22, Finland said.
"The pressure resulting from illegal migration has increased at the border between Latvia and Belarus during 2025," the Finnish agency said in a statement. The unit will carry out similar border security duties in Latvia as they do in Finland, the agency added, noting that Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania had also provided resources.
Finland in 2023 closed its long border with Russia, accusing Moscow of orchestrating an influx to the Nordic country of migrants arriving from Asia and Africa.
