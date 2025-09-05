Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Berlin eyes purchase of Eurofighters, Patriot and IRIS-T SLM missiles, document shows

The German government plans to seek parliamentary approval for some 80 defence projects by the end of the year, including for the purchase of additional Eurofighter jets, Patriot and IRIS-T SLM missiles, according to a document seen by Reuters. The document lists 81 defence projects that surpass the threshold of 25 million euros ($29 million), beyond which the purchases need to be approved by parliament's budget committee.

The document lists 81 defence projects that surpass the threshold of 25 million euros ($29 million), beyond which the purchases need to be approved by parliament's budget committee. The list includes the so-called tranche 5 of Eurofighter jets, which according to former Chancellor Olaf Scholz was meant to comprise 20 aircraft, as well as Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Boxer Armoured Personnel Carriers and many other weapons.

It does not specify the number of systems to be acquired or what company produces them. ($1 = 0.8542 euros)

