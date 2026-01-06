Left Menu

Irish PM Micheal Martin Engages in High-Level Talks with China's Leaders

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is in China for a five-day visit to discuss trade issues with Chinese leaders. His meetings, including one with Premier Li Qiang, aim to strengthen economic ties amid strained EU-China relations. Key topics include beef and dairy exports amid new Chinese tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:52 IST
Irish PM Micheal Martin Engages in High-Level Talks with China's Leaders
Micheal Martin

In a strategic move to fortify economic ties, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin is engaging in crucial talks with China's top officials this week.

Martin's visit comes at a pivotal time, as EU-China relations remain chilly due to recent trade tensions. During his five-day trip, the Taoiseach will prioritize trade discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, focusing on beef exports and the newly imposed tariffs on dairy products.

This diplomatic endeavor follows a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Martin emphasized the need for a broader trade framework. This visit marks the first time an Irish Prime Minister has ventured to China since 2012, showcasing Ireland's commitment to long-term engagement with the Asian giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
3
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
4
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026