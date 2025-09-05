Left Menu

Climate Week India Slated for 7-14 September in 22 Cities

Our goal is to catalyse shared responsibility, said Jacob Cherian, TerreGenerations Senior Advisor, one of the organisers of Climate Week India 2025.Divya Narayanan, TerreGenerations strategy advisor, has facilitated multiple rounds of community agreements to make it inclusive, accessible, and grounded in grassroots realities.Its Bhoomi Bhaasha climate murals aim to integrate local stories of resilience, adaptation, and coexistence with nature into the daily lives of people.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:35 IST
Climate Week India Slated for 7-14 September in 22 Cities

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) TerreGeneration Solutions, a storytelling studio for impact organisations, is anchoring the first-ever Climate Week India from 7-14 September. It is bringing together 27 grassroot organisations to convene discussions with academics, policymakers, businesses, civil society, youth, and indigenous communities in 22 cities/towns. It will host more than 55 events in the week-long, nationwide platform. Unlike any other climate platform in the country, Climate Week India is completely community-driven—placing power in the hands of those working directly with people and ecologies most affected by climate change. The week will spark and amplify meaningful collaborations across sectors to drive an equitable, just, and sustainable future.

"Climate Week India is meant to be a joyous festival that facilitates climate action centred around local experiences. Our goal is to catalyse shared responsibility," said Jacob Cherian, TerreGeneration's Senior Advisor, one of the organisers of Climate Week India 2025.

Divya Narayanan, TerreGeneration's strategy advisor, has facilitated multiple rounds of community agreements to make it inclusive, accessible, and grounded in grassroots realities.

Its Bhoomi Bhaasha climate murals aim to integrate local stories of resilience, adaptation, and coexistence with nature into the daily lives of people. It will launch in Bengaluru, Panjim, Kochi, Kodaikanal, and Havelock Island. By 2030, it aims to be on one wall in every district in the country. These murals will turn India's streets into a living gallery of resilience, ensuring climate stories are not scrolled past but etched into public consciousness.

Different geographies have their own unique flavour. For instance, in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Creative Circus is kicking it off with a Climate Carnival and an exhibit from the Natural History Museum (London), and Asar hosting a stand-up comedy night; all Haiyya events across across India are rooted in community climate resilience; Goa leans towards biodiversity, with Vriksh.org's tree walk; Delhi is heavily youth-oriented; Alt Eff on the other hand is hosting its Film Club in 9 cities on a single night. Visit www.climateweek.in/events to know more about event details.

About TerreGeneration TerreGeneration Solutions, one of the convenors of Climate Week India 2025, is a full-suite event and content agency dedicated to impact. The team, with a strong majority-women leadership, is committed to making complex issues accessible, democratic, and engaging—using multimedia strategies tailored for both grassroots reach and global visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transition: WRI

Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transit...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

 Global
3
Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant

Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya ...

 India
4
WHO adds GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, others to essential medicines list

WHO adds GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, others to essential medicines list

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025