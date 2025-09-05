Left Menu

15 foreign nationals deported from Delhi's dwarka for illegal stay: Police

They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office FRRO, which ordered their deportation. Subsequently, they were sent to a detention centre, the officer added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:18 IST
15 foreign nationals deported from Delhi's dwarka for illegal stay: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has deported 15 foreign nationals, including 13 Nigerians and two Bangladeshis, who were found staying illegally in the country, an official said on Friday.

The foreign nationals were found staying in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

According to police, the action was part of a sustained crackdown against foreign nationals overstaying without valid visas.

Multiple police teams apprehended the 13 Nigerian and two Bangladeshi nationals during different operations in August.

''These people were found overstaying in India without valid documents. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Subsequently, they were sent to a detention centre,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

