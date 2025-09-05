IIT Roorkee Convocation: Dr Jitendra Singh Hails Legacy, Innovation and Future Role

Delivering a deeply scholarly Convocation Address at IIT Roorkee, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, described the premier institute as Asia’s first engineering college and a role model that seamlessly combines research, innovation, and societal engagement.

Founded in 1847 as Thomason College of Civil Engineering before evolving into the University of Roorkee and finally attaining the status of an IIT in 2001, the institution has retained its reputation for academic distinction across centuries. Dr. Singh observed that IIT Roorkee’s legacy is unmatched, as it transformed into an IIT “without having to seek the transformation—an honour earned through stature and decades of trust.”

Recognition and Achievements

Dr. Singh congratulated the institute for securing the 6th rank in the National Institutional Framework (NIF) rankings, released just a day earlier. He highlighted IIT Roorkee’s receipt of multiple accolades, including:

Most Innovative Institute Award by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for four consecutive years.

Gatishakti Achiever Award recognising excellence of women in STEM.

He also praised the leadership of Director Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Deputy Director Prof. U.P. Singh, and senior faculty members for guiding the institute towards excellence in research, innovation, and industry engagement.

Contribution to India’s Startup Ecosystem

The Minister noted that IIT Roorkee has fostered nearly 240 startups, making it a significant contributor to India’s vibrant startup ecosystem of 1.7 lakh registered ventures, the third largest in the world. Almost half of these ventures, he underlined, come from smaller towns, reflecting the democratisation of opportunities.

“IIT Roorkee is a true role model, with its nine centres of excellence, pioneering work in disaster risk management and resilience, and deep engagement with local Himalayan communities through initiatives like Vibrant Villages,” Dr. Singh remarked.

Himalayan Studies and Regional Relevance

Given its geographical location in the Himalayan region, Dr. Singh urged IIT Roorkee to expand into Himalayan studies, with a focus on:

Disaster management and preparedness in a fragile ecosystem.

Development of an “Aromatic Economy” through cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

Enhancing resilience in what he called a “peacetime calendar” of preparedness for growth and sustainability.

He connected this vision with government-backed initiatives such as the Purple Revolution in lavender cultivation and the new biotechnology framework Bio-E³ (Employment, Environment, Economy).

Linking Science, Industry, and National Growth

The Minister placed IIT Roorkee’s role in the larger national science and technology landscape, pointing to recent achievements like:

Indigenous COVID-19 vaccine development .

Advances in space exploration and satellite launches .

India’s rise to the top global innovation rankings.

He emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships, early industry linkages, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship. “Graduates must move beyond seeking jobs to becoming drivers of innovation-led enterprises,” he said, reflecting the government’s vision of India’s youth as job creators rather than job seekers.

Biotechnology and Future Opportunities

Dr. Singh described biotechnology as the engine of the next industrial revolution, urging IIT Roorkee to explore regenerative sciences, nuclear applications, and space-linked innovations, while retaining its leadership in civil engineering and disaster resilience.

He reminded graduates that they were “born in the best of times,” with India’s global rise offering unprecedented opportunities in emerging domains. “Your destiny has given you this providential privilege, and I am sure you will make the best of it,” he told the students.

Convocation Ceremony

The convocation was attended by Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Director Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Deputy Director Prof. U.P. Singh, senior faculty, and a large gathering of students and their families.

The event celebrated not only academic achievements but also IIT Roorkee’s growing stature as an institution that links heritage with modernity, science with society, and innovation with inclusive growth.