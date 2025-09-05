Exploring the Vice Presidency: A Constitutional Office Beyond Politics
B Sudershan Reddy, INDIA bloc's candidate for the vice-presidential position, emphasized the constitutional significance of the office, distinguishing it from political institutions. He highlighted the necessity for impartiality and fairness, akin to judicial qualities. Reddy also discussed the role of the Election Commission in ensuring free elections.
B Sudershan Reddy, candidate from the INDIA bloc for vice president, emphasized the constitutional essence of the Vice President's office, highlighting that it transcends mere political affiliation.
Speaking to the press in Guwahati, Reddy outlined his understanding that the role demands judicial-like impartiality and fairness.
Reddy also reiterated the role of the Election Commission in upholding electoral integrity, while refraining from commenting on ongoing Supreme Court discussions about revising electoral rolls.
