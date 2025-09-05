Delhi's Thirst: Wazirabad Water Plant Crisis

Residents across Delhi are grappling with significant water supply disruptions after the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant reduced its production by 20%. The plant's operations have been hampered by increased silt and turbidity in the Yamuna River, the primary source of water supply for the plant, according to Delhi Jal Board officials.

The situation has left many areas, including Model Town, without water. Residents expressed frustration, with many resorting to buying bottled water due to the unavailability of water tankers. Meanwhile, flooding in the Yamuna has destroyed homes in low-lying areas.

The situation echoes the disruptions of 2023 when flooding similarly affected the city's water supply. While the Chandrawal plant is back to full capacity, Wazirabad struggles to meet demand. Officials hope to restore full production soon, though no exact timeline has been provided.

