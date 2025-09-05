Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Wrongful Detentions

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to designate state sponsors of wrongful detention. This move aims to penalize countries that illegally detain or take hostage U.S. nationals, as reported by CBS News.

Updated: 05-09-2025 19:28 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to issue an executive order addressing international wrongful detentions, according to CBS News. The order, expected as early as Friday, seeks to establish a designation for countries involved in these illegal actions.

The initiative aims to punish nations that engage in the unlawful detention or hostage-taking of U.S. nationals. This move underscores the administration's commitment to safeguarding American citizens abroad.

This executive order could significantly impact diplomatic relations, adding pressure on countries accused of such activities. The Trump administration is likely to face both support and criticism as it navigates the complexities involved in enforcing these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

