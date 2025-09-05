Teen's Brave Rebuff Leads to Violent Attack in Delhi

An 18-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's New Mustafabad area experienced a brutal attack, reportedly at the hands of an acquaintance, according to police statements on Friday.

After sustaining a stab wound in her abdomen, the teenager is receiving treatment at GTB Hospital, where doctors report her condition as serious but stable. The incident allegedly followed persistent harassment by the assailant, identified as 24-year-old Jahan, after the victim rejected his advances.

Authorities apprehended Jahan, who faces charges of attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), within hours of the crime. A police investigation revealed the attacker had prior acquaintance with the victim, who had distanced herself from him due to his unwanted behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)