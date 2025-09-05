B Sudershan Reddy Eyes Vice President Role with High Ideals
In a bid for the Vice Presidency, B Sudershan Reddy underscored the importance of the role as a high constitutional office, not merely a political institution. Speaking in Guwahati, Reddy emphasized that qualities akin to a judge are essential for those assuming the position.
While discussing former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation, Reddy refrained from commenting on individuals but stressed the importance of the Vice President's impartial role. He also highlighted the historical context of India's universal adult franchise, noting its significance in the electoral process.
Reddy, confident of his election prospects, has garnered support from various political entities, including the Aam Aadmi Party. His candidacy has resonated with members of Parliament, media, and civil society, who have shown support for his vision of fairness and inclusivity.
