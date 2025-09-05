Left Menu

Swift Action Ordered: Omar Abdullah's Response to Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered measures to reinforce flood-prone areas and evacuate stranded villagers. He stressed restoring essential services and combating misinformation, while urging vigilance as water levels recede. Relief funds were allocated, and assessments of damage to property and crops were directed for recovery planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:02 IST
Swift Action Ordered: Omar Abdullah's Response to Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis
flooding
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took decisive action on Friday in response to the region's flood crisis, ordering the reinforcement of flood-prone areas and the evacuation of individuals in stranded villages.

Chairing a crucial meeting, Abdullah emphasized the swift restoration of essential services like power, water, and transportation in the affected regions. His office highlighted the necessity of constant surveillance through control rooms and issuing timely advisories to residents to prevent panic while cooperating with authorities.

In addition to addressing infrastructure concerns, Abdullah committed funds for food relief from the UT CapEx budget and the State Disaster Response Fund. He instructed officials to conduct in-depth assessments of damage to property, agricultural lands, and other infrastructure, with an aim to submit these findings to the Government of India for aid. Omar Abdullah also urged health officials to safeguard against potential water-borne diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025