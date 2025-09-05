Swift Action Ordered: Omar Abdullah's Response to Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered measures to reinforce flood-prone areas and evacuate stranded villagers. He stressed restoring essential services and combating misinformation, while urging vigilance as water levels recede. Relief funds were allocated, and assessments of damage to property and crops were directed for recovery planning.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took decisive action on Friday in response to the region's flood crisis, ordering the reinforcement of flood-prone areas and the evacuation of individuals in stranded villages.
Chairing a crucial meeting, Abdullah emphasized the swift restoration of essential services like power, water, and transportation in the affected regions. His office highlighted the necessity of constant surveillance through control rooms and issuing timely advisories to residents to prevent panic while cooperating with authorities.
In addition to addressing infrastructure concerns, Abdullah committed funds for food relief from the UT CapEx budget and the State Disaster Response Fund. He instructed officials to conduct in-depth assessments of damage to property, agricultural lands, and other infrastructure, with an aim to submit these findings to the Government of India for aid. Omar Abdullah also urged health officials to safeguard against potential water-borne diseases.
