South Africa’s Economy Attracts Fresh Investments Amid Structural Reforms

Despite ongoing challenges, South Africa’s economy is demonstrating resilience and renewed investor confidence, with several major economic developments highlighting the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination. From mining to logistics and financial inclusion, the announcements represent a broad-based boost to growth, job creation, and structural reform.

$90 Million Gold Mining Investment

In a significant milestone for the mining sector, West Wits Mining Ltd has committed $90 million to develop the Qala Shallows project in the Witwatersrand Basin. This marks South Africa’s first new underground gold mine in 15 years, signaling a turnaround in investor appetite for large-scale mining projects.

The new mine is expected to begin production in 2026, creating jobs, stimulating local economies, and boosting skills development in mining communities. According to Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the project reaffirms South Africa’s status as a global mining investment destination of choice.

Rail Sector Reform and Private Participation

South Africa’s freight and logistics system is set for transformation as Transnet opens its rail network to private Train Operating Companies (TOCs) for the first time. A total of 11 new TOCs have been selected, with 41 routes across six key corridors allocated.

Highlights of the allocations include:

North Corridor : six entrants, 15 routes for coal and chrome.

Iron Ore Corridor : one entrant, one iron ore route.

Cape Corridor : two entrants, two manganese routes.

Northeast Corridor : six entrants, 16 routes for coal, chrome, magnetite, fuel, containers.

Central Corridor : one entrant, two routes for coal and containers.

Container Corridor: four entrants, five routes for coal, sugar, and containers.

The Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) projects that these reforms will add 20 million tonnes of freight per year by 2026/27. The initiative is part of the Freight and Logistics Roadmap and South Africa’s Rail Policy, aiming to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock investment in infrastructure modernisation.

By boosting competition and expanding access, the reform also supports government’s goal of moving 250 million tonnes of freight by rail annually by 2029, a step that could significantly reduce reliance on road transport and cut external costs such as road maintenance and emissions.

Standard Bank’s $10 Million Women Entrepreneurs Fund

In the financial sector, Standard Bank has pledged $10 million to the African Women Impact Fund (AWIF), aimed at supporting women fund managers and entrepreneurs across the continent.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), seeks to narrow the $42 billion funding gap faced by women-led enterprises in Africa.

“This is not only about financing,” Ntshavheni said, “but about recognising the role women play in Africa’s economic transformation and ensuring they have access to the resources needed to thrive.”

Operation Vulindlela: Second Phase of Reforms

The government’s Operation Vulindlela, launched as a joint initiative between the Presidency and the National Treasury, has entered its second phase. The programme aims to accelerate structural reforms that are critical to enabling growth and investment.

The first phase focused on five key constraints:

Energy

Logistics

Water

Telecommunications

Visa system

These reforms have already eased bottlenecks, unlocked investments, and boosted growth potential.

The second phase will expand reform efforts to new areas including:

Improving the performance of local government.

Addressing spatial inequality through housing policy.

Driving digital transformation and innovation.

Supporting Small Businesses: New Policy Framework

To strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Cabinet has approved the release of the Incubation and Business Development Services (IBDS) Policy Framework for public comment.

The framework, part of the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Masterplan, seeks to enhance business development services, foster innovation, and support township and rural enterprises. It places strong emphasis on mentorship and incubation, recognising the role of business incubators in supporting early-stage companies.

“The aim is to provide a conducive environment for MSMEs to grow into sustainable businesses, driving inclusive economic development,” Ntshavheni said.

Draft Air Freight Strategy Approved

Cabinet has also greenlit the publication of the draft Air Freight Strategy. The plan is designed to reduce barriers in air cargo, improve corridor integration, and foster competition within the logistics sector.

By modernising infrastructure and integrating South Africa more closely with global markets, the strategy will benefit exporters, importers, and logistics firms, strengthening South Africa’s position in international trade.

A Resilient and Reforming Economy

Minister Ntshavheni concluded that these developments reflect the success of the GNU government’s reform agenda and highlight investor confidence in South Africa’s future. “Despite constraints, these investments and reforms show that South Africa is on a path of recovery, resilience, and renewed growth,” she said.

