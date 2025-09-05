UN Report Unveils Atrocities in Eastern Congo Conflict

A new UN report highlights grave human rights abuses in eastern Congo, attributed to both the Rwandan-backed rebel group M23 and Congolese forces. These violations, occurring since last year, could constitute war crimes, according to the UN Human Rights Office's recent findings.

The report sheds light on the severity of the atrocities, including executions, torture, and enforced disappearances, potentially elevating them to crimes against humanity. Additionally, the report accuses these groups of using sexual violence with the intent to degrade and dehumanize victims.

Despite the UN's findings, parties involved, such as M23 and the Rwandan government, have denied the allegations. This denial complicates efforts for accountability and ongoing peace negotiations facilitated by international mediators.

(With inputs from agencies.)