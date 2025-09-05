NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, in Bihar. Kumar is accused of participating in the Amritsar temple grenade attack.

According to the NIA, the attack on March 15 involved conspirators Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who received directives and resources from handlers based in Europe, the US, and Canada.

The investigation revealed Sharanjit's critical role in supplying grenades to the attackers and his efforts to evade capture until being found in Gaya Ji.

