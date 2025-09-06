Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Forest Land for Families Affected by Monsoon

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is seeking one bigha of forest land per family from the Centre to help those affected by severe monsoon rains. Efforts include a Rs 3,000 crore project and use of military helicopters for rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Forest Land for Families Affected by Monsoon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe monsoon devastation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a plea to the Centre for one bigha of forest land per affected family. The state government is exploring a Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster management with World Bank aid.

During his inspection of disaster-hit Kullu, Sukhu criticized BJP representatives for inactivity, urging Central government approval of aid and land for resettlement. He assured affected families of state assistance and directed local administration to expedite road and essential service restoration.

The state is prioritizing road repairs, with efforts to transport produce from disaster regions. Over 600 pilgrims stranded on the Manimahesh Yatra route were airlifted by Army helicopters, while impacted families receive Rs 7.70 lakh for completely destroyed homes.

TRENDING

1
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
4
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025