Himachal Pradesh Seeks Forest Land for Families Affected by Monsoon
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is seeking one bigha of forest land per family from the Centre to help those affected by severe monsoon rains. Efforts include a Rs 3,000 crore project and use of military helicopters for rescues.
In response to severe monsoon devastation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a plea to the Centre for one bigha of forest land per affected family. The state government is exploring a Rs 3,000 crore project for disaster management with World Bank aid.
During his inspection of disaster-hit Kullu, Sukhu criticized BJP representatives for inactivity, urging Central government approval of aid and land for resettlement. He assured affected families of state assistance and directed local administration to expedite road and essential service restoration.
The state is prioritizing road repairs, with efforts to transport produce from disaster regions. Over 600 pilgrims stranded on the Manimahesh Yatra route were airlifted by Army helicopters, while impacted families receive Rs 7.70 lakh for completely destroyed homes.
