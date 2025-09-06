Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for Haitians, Venezuelans

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's efforts to end temporary legal protections for over 1 million people from Haiti and Venezuela. This decision allows 600,000 Venezuelans to maintain their residency and employment in the United States, as the termination exceeded statutory authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-09-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 01:38 IST
A federal judge on Friday delivered a blow to the Trump administration's plan to revoke temporary legal protections for over a million Haitian and Venezuelan residents in the U.S. Judge Edward Chen's ruling allows 600,000 Venezuelans, facing expiration of their status, to continue living and working in the country.

According to Chen, actions by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to terminate the protective measures were beyond her legal powers and lacked sufficient rationality. The judge's decision highlights the importance and legal boundaries of the Temporary Protected Status provision.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to issue a response to inquiries regarding the ruling, which maintains stability and security for individuals affected by unfavorable conditions in their homelands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

