In a symbolic demonstration against President Donald Trump's criticism, Baltimore officials led a walk through the city's historically underserved neighborhoods on Friday. The action underscored efforts to reduce gun violence that are showing substantial results, according to Governor Wes Moore.

Moore reported historic lows in homicide rates since 2023 and criticized Trump's threatened deployment of the National Guard as politically motivated, arguing that it was not needed in the convivial atmosphere Baltimore has fostered. The governor emphasized the importance of community-driven methods over federal intervention.

Baltimore leaders, including Mayor Brandon Scott, stressed the need for community engagement and investment in neglected areas to tackle the root causes of violence, such as poverty and mental health issues. Their approach has led to a notable drop in homicides and a safety-centric urban renewal.