Crackdown on Contraband: Major Cigarette Seizure in Nagaland

In a decisive operation against the illegal trade, authorities in Nagaland's Peren district seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.29 crore, officials reported on Saturday.

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Nagaland Police, intercepted a truck loaded with these illicit tobacco products in the Tening area on Friday, marking significant progress in combatting contraband activity.

The cigarettes, lacking proper documentation, were reportedly smuggled from across the border for unlawful distribution. The authorities have handed over the consignment for further investigation, emphasizing their commitment to consumer protection and sustaining fair business practices.