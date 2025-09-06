Tribal Woman Arrested After Husband's Body Found Buried in Jharkhand Home

A middle-aged tribal woman was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district after allegedly murdering her husband and burying him at home, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Tilaiyatan village, falling under the Tundi police station's jurisdiction. Her husband's body is set to be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The wife confessed after neighbors and relatives grew suspicious of her inconsistent explanations and informed the authorities. She cited continuous domestic issues due to her husband's alcoholism and extramarital affairs as her motive.