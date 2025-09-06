Left Menu

Tribal Woman Arrested After Husband's Body Found Buried in Jharkhand Home

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a tribal woman allegedly murdered her husband and buried him in their house following a dispute. The matter came to light when relatives reported a foul smell. The woman confessed to the crime, and police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged tribal woman was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district after allegedly murdering her husband and burying him at home, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Tilaiyatan village, falling under the Tundi police station's jurisdiction. Her husband's body is set to be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The wife confessed after neighbors and relatives grew suspicious of her inconsistent explanations and informed the authorities. She cited continuous domestic issues due to her husband's alcoholism and extramarital affairs as her motive.

