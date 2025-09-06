UN Rights Chief Urges US to Lift Sanctions on Palestinian Human Rights Groups

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has strongly condemned the decision of the United States Government to impose sanctions on three of the most prominent Palestinian human rights organizations, calling the move “completely unacceptable” and urging their immediate withdrawal.

The sanctions, announced on Thursday, target Al-Haq, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), and the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. These groups have long been recognized for their independent work documenting human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territory. According to Washington, the measures are linked to the organizations’ support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into alleged war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

This is not the first time Palestinian civil society has faced such measures. In June, the US also sanctioned Addameer, another widely respected NGO known for defending Palestinian prisoners’ rights.

A Blow to Accountability Efforts

High Commissioner Türk emphasized that the sanctioned groups have been “performing vital human rights work for decades,” particularly in the areas of documentation, legal accountability, and support for international justice.

“The sanctions will have a chilling effect not only on civil society in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but potentially globally,” Türk warned.

He underscored the significance of their work at a time when international humanitarian and human rights laws are being systematically violated in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Civil society organizations, he said, play an indispensable role in ensuring that victims’ voices are heard and that accountability mechanisms remain active despite political obstacles.

Risks of Deepening Impunity

Türk was unequivocal in stating that punitive measures against these organizations risk undermining the very values the United States has historically promoted.

“Sanctions against such NGOs only deepen impunity, silence victims’ voices, and encourage a climate of continued commission of violations and international crimes,” he said.

He also stressed that attempts to restrict human rights organizations contradict the principles of the rule of law and universal human rights standards.

Broader Context of US Sanctions

The measures come amid ongoing scrutiny of US foreign policy in the Middle East and its stance toward the ICC. Washington has historically expressed opposition to ICC investigations into alleged war crimes involving Israel.

The High Commissioner noted that the sanctions mirror earlier actions by the US, including those imposed on the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory and on several ICC judges and prosecutors. Such actions, he argued, undermine the legitimacy of international justice institutions and threaten their independence.

Call for Reversal

Türk called on the United States to immediately lift the sanctions against Palestinian NGOs and other targeted human rights defenders, emphasizing that protecting civil society is central to international peace and justice efforts.

“Such attacks on NGOs working to promote the respect for human rights run directly counter to respect for the rule of law and other values which the US has long stood for and promoted,” he said.

The High Commissioner concluded by urging the US to reaffirm its commitment to universal human rights, not by silencing watchdogs, but by supporting their critical work.