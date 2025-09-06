Left Menu

Noida Man Arrested for Mumbai Terror Hoax

Mumbai police arrested Ashwinikumar Supra from Noida for allegedly sending a threat message claiming terrorists had entered Mumbai with explosives. The message was sent to the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. Police quickly traced and arrested the suspect. The motive behind the threat is still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's law enforcement acted swiftly to apprehend a suspect in Noida following a terror threat hoax that caused a citywide alert. The alleged threat, involving 14 terrorists and 400 kg of RDX, was reported ahead of the city's Ganesh festival.

The purported message, claiming explosive-laden vehicles were planted around the city, was sent to the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. The crime branch tracked down the suspect, Ashwinikumar Supra, within 24 hours of receiving the message.

Supra was arrested in Sector 79, Noida, and is being transported to Mumbai for court proceedings. While the panic has subsided, authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the hoax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

