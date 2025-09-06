Japan-U.S. Trade Deal Stagnates Over Tariff Delays
Japan's trade agreement with the U.S. remains unresolved as Washington has not issued presidential orders on key tariffs for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Japan's negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, confirmed ongoing efforts to secure the necessary orders while assessing the economic impact of U.S. auto tariff changes.
The much-anticipated trade agreement between Japan and the United States remains uncertain as the latter has not yet issued expected presidential orders concerning tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. This was communicated by Tokyo's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, on Saturday.
Akazawa highlighted that while some presidential orders have been issued regarding general tariffs, including those related to automobiles and auto parts, the critical orders granting most-favoured-nation status to pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are still pending.
Tokyo plans to maintain diplomatic pressure to obtain these orders. Meanwhile, Japan prepares to conduct a thorough analysis of how changes in U.S. auto tariffs could affect Japan's economic landscape and its competitive edge relative to other nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
