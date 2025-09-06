Turmoil in Gaza: Military Advances Amid Diplomatic Strains

In a significant development, the Israeli military on Saturday urged Palestinians residing in Gaza City to relocate to the south. With operations ongoing citywide, this marks the latest move in an attempt to capture the perceived Hamas stronghold, an effort ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid the offensive, hundreds of thousands face displacement as Israel claims nearly complete control over Gaza. Despite military advancements backed by a right-wing coalition, diplomatic relationships with Israel's closest allies are fraying, leading to increased calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations.

Negotiating the release of hostages remains a focal point. Israeli officials have taken a hardline approach, seeking the release of all captives simultaneously while seeking negotiations for a ceasefire. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized intense military pressure until Hamas aligns with Israel's conditions for ending the war.