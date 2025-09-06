Left Menu

Major Mephedrone Bust Unveils Cross-border Drug Network in Telangana

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing operation in Telangana, arresting 12 people including a Bangladeshi woman. Authorities seized drugs, cash, and materials worth several crores, highlighting a significant drug network. An investigation is underway to uncover the entire supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:01 IST
Major Mephedrone Bust Unveils Cross-border Drug Network in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit located in Cherlapally, Telangana, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national. This development marks a significant step in curbing illegal drug production in the region.

Authorities have confiscated a substantial amount of mephedrone, weighing 5.968 grams, along with 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, four electronic scales, and various chemicals. The operation also netted Rs 23.97 lakh in cash. This seizure underscores a concerning cross-border drug network.

MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik stated that the value of the seized items, including mephedrone, amounts to several crores. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the entire supply chain associated with the manufacturing unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025