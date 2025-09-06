Major Mephedrone Bust Unveils Cross-border Drug Network in Telangana
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing operation in Telangana, arresting 12 people including a Bangladeshi woman. Authorities seized drugs, cash, and materials worth several crores, highlighting a significant drug network. An investigation is underway to uncover the entire supply chain.
- Country:
- India
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit located in Cherlapally, Telangana, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national. This development marks a significant step in curbing illegal drug production in the region.
Authorities have confiscated a substantial amount of mephedrone, weighing 5.968 grams, along with 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, four electronic scales, and various chemicals. The operation also netted Rs 23.97 lakh in cash. This seizure underscores a concerning cross-border drug network.
MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik stated that the value of the seized items, including mephedrone, amounts to several crores. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the entire supply chain associated with the manufacturing unit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
