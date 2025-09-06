Major Mephedrone Bust Unveils Cross-border Drug Network in Telangana

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit located in Cherlapally, Telangana, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national. This development marks a significant step in curbing illegal drug production in the region.

Authorities have confiscated a substantial amount of mephedrone, weighing 5.968 grams, along with 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, four electronic scales, and various chemicals. The operation also netted Rs 23.97 lakh in cash. This seizure underscores a concerning cross-border drug network.

MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik stated that the value of the seized items, including mephedrone, amounts to several crores. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the entire supply chain associated with the manufacturing unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)