Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Mosque
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized using the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque, sparking a major controversy. The emblem, meant for government functions, was vandalized, igniting debate about its appropriateness in religious spaces. Legal action is being considered against those responsible.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed the use of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's renowned Hazratbal mosque. The emblem, typically reserved for government events, prompted a major controversy, underscoring tensions between religious and state symbols.
The dispute intensified after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was installed and subsequently vandalized inside the mosque. This act not only raised questions about the suitability of the national symbol in sacred spaces but also spurred legal proceedings against unknown assailants for disrupting peace.
Amidst the uproar, Abdullah toured flood-stricken areas, offering assurance of government support. He emphasized unity while challenging the rationale behind the emblem's use, urging the Waqf Board to apologize for the misstep. The national emblem's positioning within a mosque remains a contentious subject, stirring both political and public reactions.
