Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Mosque

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized using the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque, sparking a major controversy. The emblem, meant for government functions, was vandalized, igniting debate about its appropriateness in religious spaces. Legal action is being considered against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:50 IST
Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Mosque
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed the use of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's renowned Hazratbal mosque. The emblem, typically reserved for government events, prompted a major controversy, underscoring tensions between religious and state symbols.

The dispute intensified after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was installed and subsequently vandalized inside the mosque. This act not only raised questions about the suitability of the national symbol in sacred spaces but also spurred legal proceedings against unknown assailants for disrupting peace.

Amidst the uproar, Abdullah toured flood-stricken areas, offering assurance of government support. He emphasized unity while challenging the rationale behind the emblem's use, urging the Waqf Board to apologize for the misstep. The national emblem's positioning within a mosque remains a contentious subject, stirring both political and public reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025