Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Mosque

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed the use of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Srinagar's renowned Hazratbal mosque. The emblem, typically reserved for government events, prompted a major controversy, underscoring tensions between religious and state symbols.

The dispute intensified after the plaque with the Ashoka emblem was installed and subsequently vandalized inside the mosque. This act not only raised questions about the suitability of the national symbol in sacred spaces but also spurred legal proceedings against unknown assailants for disrupting peace.

Amidst the uproar, Abdullah toured flood-stricken areas, offering assurance of government support. He emphasized unity while challenging the rationale behind the emblem's use, urging the Waqf Board to apologize for the misstep. The national emblem's positioning within a mosque remains a contentious subject, stirring both political and public reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)