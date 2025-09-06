Supreme Court Deliberates on Jyoti Jagtap Bail Plea amid Elgar Parishad Case Controversy
The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in 2020 due to alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Meanwhile, the NIA challenges the bail of activist Mahesh Raut. Jagtap, a KKM member, is accused of involvement in a provocative 2017 Pune conclave.
The Supreme Court is poised to examine the bail plea of Jyoti Jagtap, an activist arrested in the prominent Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Her involvement has sparked significant controversy and debate.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma is anticipated to review a National Investigation Agency (NIA) petition that criticizes the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to activist Mahesh Raut, which the NIA contends requires further scrutiny by the apex court.
The debate centers on the events of the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave, where Jagtap, a Kabir Kala Manch member, allegedly participated in provocative activities, leading to violence at Koregaon-Bhima. The NIA asserts that Jagtap's actions were linked to a broader Maoist agenda.
