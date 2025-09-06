Efforts to Fortify Sasrali's Flood Barriers as Sutlej Swells

The National Disaster Response Force, Army, and district administration are actively working together to bolster a 'dhussi bundh'—an earthen embankment—near Sasrali village. This comes as a response to the increased water flow in the Sutlej River, officials reported on Saturday.

A temporary ring 'bundh', approximately 500 meters long, has been constructed parallel to the existing structure to enhance flood protection. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain urged residents to stay informed and avoid spreading misinformation, ensuring overall public safety and calmness, while Divisional Commissioner Vinay Bublani oversaw the situation by assessing official reports on damages.

Accompanied by subdivisions including Jasleen Kaur Bhullar of Ludhiana East and other department officials, Bublani confirmed the declining water levels and assured the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)