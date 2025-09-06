Left Menu

Efforts to Fortify Sasrali's Flood Barriers as Sutlej Swells

In response to heightened water flow in Sutlej, collaborative efforts by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, and district administration are focused on strengthening an earthen embankment near Sasrali. Officials assure the situation is under control, highlighting water level reduction and community safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:31 IST
Efforts to Fortify Sasrali's Flood Barriers as Sutlej Swells
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force, Army, and district administration are actively working together to bolster a 'dhussi bundh'—an earthen embankment—near Sasrali village. This comes as a response to the increased water flow in the Sutlej River, officials reported on Saturday.

A temporary ring 'bundh', approximately 500 meters long, has been constructed parallel to the existing structure to enhance flood protection. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain urged residents to stay informed and avoid spreading misinformation, ensuring overall public safety and calmness, while Divisional Commissioner Vinay Bublani oversaw the situation by assessing official reports on damages.

Accompanied by subdivisions including Jasleen Kaur Bhullar of Ludhiana East and other department officials, Bublani confirmed the declining water levels and assured the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
2
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
3
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global
4
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025