Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

The recently re-negotiated Suspension of Operations pact between the central government of India and two Kuki-Zo groups has been endorsed by the Meitei organization, Arambai Tenggol. This agreement is seen as a pivotal step toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the troubled region of Manipur.

On Thursday, prominent Kuki-Zo groups signed the newly negotiated terms of the pact, committing to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur and relocate designated camps away from vulnerable areas. The agreement is expected to significantly bolster peace efforts spearheaded by the central and state administrations.

Ethnic violence has rocked Manipur since May 2023, following protests against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. While tensions have simmered in recent months, the implementation of this pact is anticipated to further calm hostilities and bring about tranquility in the state.

