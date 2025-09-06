Left Menu

Delhi Pledges Rs 5 Crore to Support Flood-Devastated Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged Rs 5 crore in aid to Punjab, which is battling severe floods. The situation has seen significant loss of life and damage to farmland. Gupta expressed Delhi's solidarity and readiness to offer further assistance to the flood-stricken state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:37 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a financial aid package of Rs five crore to flood-affected Punjab, expressing full support for the state's recovery efforts.

In a conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gupta assured that Delhi is committed to providing any additional assistance required to tackle the ongoing flood crisis.

Punjab is enduring one of its worst flood situations in decades, with 43 casualties reported and substantial damage to farmland and property.

