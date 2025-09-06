Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Guwahati Health Directorate

An employee at the Directorate of Health Services in Guwahati was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe, according to an official statement.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption received a complaint against the senior assistant for demanding a bribe in exchange for processing an unpaid arrear salary bill.

Initially, the bribe was set at Rs 20,000 but was negotiated down to Rs 10,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant reached out to the vigilance unit for intervention. The accused was caught red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 in his office and subsequently arrested, with further legal actions pending.

