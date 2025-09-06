Left Menu

CRPF's Strategic Push to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026

Security forces plan to enhance operations against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, establishing over 30 new bases. A high-level meeting reviewed the deployment of the CRPF and CoBRA units. The forces aim to eliminate top Maoist leaders by March 2026, intensifying efforts in the Bastar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:05 IST
Security forces in India are intensifying operations to end Naxalism by March 2026, according to high-level sources. More than 30 new forward bases will be established, with CRPF and CoBRA units targeting top Maoist leaders in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

A meeting in Raipur attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials reviewed the progress of anti-Naxal operations. The deployment and requirements for the new units were discussed, alongside plans to intensify efforts by traversing deeper into affected areas.

The efforts have already seen the elimination of numerous Naxal cadres. Security forces plan further strategic movements to entrench themselves, boosting operations with the goal of eradicating Naxalism by the end of 2025, if current progress continues.

