Controversy Sparks in Karnataka Over Case Withdrawals

In a move sparking political controversy, Karnataka's state government has decided to withdraw 60 criminal cases, a decision that has been heavily criticized by BJP President B Y Vijayendra.

Vijayendra argues that this decision risks weakening law and order, alleging it signals a prioritization of anarchy within the state.

However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stepped forward to defend the decision, suggesting these withdrawals include cases across political parties and various activist groups, attempting to provide a broader perspective on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)