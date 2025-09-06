Left Menu

Controversy Sparks in Karnataka Over Case Withdrawals

Karnataka's BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led state government's decision to withdraw 60 criminal cases, including stone-pelting incidents. Accusing the government of prioritizing anarchy, Vijayendra claims this move weakens law enforcement. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar defended the decision, highlighting inclusivity across political and activist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move sparking political controversy, Karnataka's state government has decided to withdraw 60 criminal cases, a decision that has been heavily criticized by BJP President B Y Vijayendra.

Vijayendra argues that this decision risks weakening law and order, alleging it signals a prioritization of anarchy within the state.

However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stepped forward to defend the decision, suggesting these withdrawals include cases across political parties and various activist groups, attempting to provide a broader perspective on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

