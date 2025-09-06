Left Menu

Crackdown on Food Safety Violators in Anantnag

In Anantnag district, police have registered 12 FIRs for violations of food safety regulations. A crackdown on restaurants and shopkeepers breaking these laws aims to uphold public health standards. Investigations are ongoing, and police urge adherence to FSSAI guidelines to ensure food safety.

In a significant crackdown on food safety violators, the police in Anantnag district have registered 12 FIRs against restaurants and shopkeepers found flouting food safety regulations and public health norms. This move is part of ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and public health in the region.

The police initiative focuses on establishments that operate contrary to the guidelines set by regulatory bodies. Legal actions have been initiated by various police stations across the district to combat such violations. This drive underscores the commitment to maintaining high public health standards.

Authorities have urged all food business operators to adhere strictly to the norms laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other relevant regulatory entities. The police emphasize that further investigations are underway, and offenders will face strict legal actions.

