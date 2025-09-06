Left Menu

Tragic End for Doctor Over Loan Dispute in Nuh

Dr. Vinod Goyal, a 60-year-old doctor in Nuh, was allegedly killed by his ex-friend Deepak Rajasthani over a loan dispute. Deepak confessed to strangling Vinod and disposing of his body in the Ganga River to stage a suicide. The police are actively investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:38 IST
Tragic End for Doctor Over Loan Dispute in Nuh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor from Nuh's Punhana city has allegedly been murdered by an ex-friend over a substantial loan, according to local police on Saturday.

Dr. Vinod Goyal had not been seen since August 28, prompting concern from his family. Despite a deceptive message sent by the suspect, safety fears grew, leading his brother to file a missing person report on September 3.

Police inquiries tied the disappearance to Deepak Rajasthani, a former councillor and business owner, who was arrested and confessed to the crime, citing the large loan sum as the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025