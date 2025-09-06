Tragic End for Doctor Over Loan Dispute in Nuh
Dr. Vinod Goyal, a 60-year-old doctor in Nuh, was allegedly killed by his ex-friend Deepak Rajasthani over a loan dispute. Deepak confessed to strangling Vinod and disposing of his body in the Ganga River to stage a suicide. The police are actively investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A doctor from Nuh's Punhana city has allegedly been murdered by an ex-friend over a substantial loan, according to local police on Saturday.
Dr. Vinod Goyal had not been seen since August 28, prompting concern from his family. Despite a deceptive message sent by the suspect, safety fears grew, leading his brother to file a missing person report on September 3.
Police inquiries tied the disappearance to Deepak Rajasthani, a former councillor and business owner, who was arrested and confessed to the crime, citing the large loan sum as the motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nuh
- murder
- doctor
- loan
- confession
- crime
- investigation
- Ganga River
- missing
- Deepak Rajasthani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Trump's Law-and-Order Strategy: More Troops to Combat Crime
Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation
Baltimore Leaders Challenge Trump's National Guard Threats Amidst Crime Drop