Tragic End for Doctor Over Loan Dispute in Nuh

A doctor from Nuh's Punhana city has allegedly been murdered by an ex-friend over a substantial loan, according to local police on Saturday.

Dr. Vinod Goyal had not been seen since August 28, prompting concern from his family. Despite a deceptive message sent by the suspect, safety fears grew, leading his brother to file a missing person report on September 3.

Police inquiries tied the disappearance to Deepak Rajasthani, a former councillor and business owner, who was arrested and confessed to the crime, citing the large loan sum as the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)