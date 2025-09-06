Left Menu

Loan Dispute Turns Deadly: The Tragic Case of Dr. Vinod Goyal

Dr. Vinod Goyal, a 60-year-old doctor in Punhana city, was allegedly murdered by his ex-friend, Deepak Rajasthani, over a financial dispute. Goyal had extended a large loan to Deepak, leading to severe tensions. He was reportedly strangled and his body disposed of in the Ganga River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:48 IST
A financial dispute took a deadly turn in Nuh's Punhana city, resulting in the alleged murder of 60-year-old Dr. Vinod Goyal. The police revealed on Saturday that Goyal was killed by his former friend, Deepak Rajasthani, following a disagreement over a significant loan.

Dr. Goyal had been missing since August 28. Initial concerns were slightly alleviated when his compounder received a reassuring message the same day, but communication soon ceased. His brother reported him missing on September 3, prompting police to link the incident to Deepak Rajasthani, a former councillor and close associate of Goyal.

Investigations highlighted a financial conflict, with Goyal allegedly lending Deepak between Rs 23-45 lakh. Deepak was arrested, later confessing to the murder. Reports suggest he strangled Goyal and disposed of his body in the Ganga River to simulate a suicide. Authorities are actively searching for the body as the investigation continues.

