Loan Dispute Turns Deadly: The Tragic Case of Dr. Vinod Goyal

A financial dispute took a deadly turn in Nuh's Punhana city, resulting in the alleged murder of 60-year-old Dr. Vinod Goyal. The police revealed on Saturday that Goyal was killed by his former friend, Deepak Rajasthani, following a disagreement over a significant loan.

Dr. Goyal had been missing since August 28. Initial concerns were slightly alleviated when his compounder received a reassuring message the same day, but communication soon ceased. His brother reported him missing on September 3, prompting police to link the incident to Deepak Rajasthani, a former councillor and close associate of Goyal.

Investigations highlighted a financial conflict, with Goyal allegedly lending Deepak between Rs 23-45 lakh. Deepak was arrested, later confessing to the murder. Reports suggest he strangled Goyal and disposed of his body in the Ganga River to simulate a suicide. Authorities are actively searching for the body as the investigation continues.

